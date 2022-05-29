Hunter x Hunter Creator Kicks Off Work on Comeback's Final Chapter

✖

Hunter x Hunter has been around for decades, but over the past few years, the series has kept its head low to the ground. However, that changed this month as the series creator confirmed Hunter x Hunter is ready to make a big comeback. Now, fans have been given a new update on the series, and Hunter x Hunter just hit a big milestone.

The update comes from creator Yoshihiro Togashi himself as you can see below. The artist created a Twitter this month to showcase their work on Hunter x Hunter. When the account began, Togashi was just about halfway done with a batch of ten new chapters. And now, it seems the artist is working on chapter ten.

As you can tell, Togashi is drafting out new manga pages for chapter ten, and fans are eager to see how long the gig takes. The artist has been blowing through chapters since revealing his manga's comeback near the end of May. Of course, Togashi is just doing rough drafts at this time, so there is plenty more work to be done on these pages. But given how quickly Togashi is going, Hunter x Hunter fans are sure the artist must be having a good time with the gig.

READ MORE: Hunter x Hunter Creator Becomes Most Followed Manga Artist | Hunter x Hunter's Longest Hiatus Is About To End | Hunter x Hunter: What We Know About the Series' Return

Of course, the question remains when Hunter x Hunter will share these new chapters with fans. Shonen Jump hasn't said a word about the series' return to print. After confirming Togashi's Twitter was real, the magazine went radio silent about the franchise. However, fans are hopeful Togashi's team will have these chapters polished by the end of the year. So if all goes well, we might get a comeback in time for the winter holidays!

What do you think about Togashi's comeback so far? Are you excited for Hunter x Hunter to drop its new chapters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.