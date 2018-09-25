‘Hunter x Hunter’ Fans React to Its Long-Awaited Return

Yoshihiro Togashi recently brought Hunter x Hunter back from its latest hiatus, and fans are excited to jump back into the Dark Continent arc as it heads closer to its climax.

The series resumed with Chapter 381, and fans have a lot to say about the series’ new developments as the series has just returned.

The newest chapter of the series throws fans right back into the thick of the Dark Continent arc. It can be a little overwhelming for fans jumping in after such a long hiatus, especially when confronted with Togashi’s dense writing for each chapter. But once you dive in, the suspense is killer.

A major banquet, which will undoubtedly lead to much bloodshed, is drawing near and each of the Prince’s nen beasts are beginning to show themselves. The latest chapter comes with some disgusting new creations for Prince Sale-Sale and Prince Benjamin’s bodyguard Kakin’s Predator, and fans are in love.

But with the series back from hiatus, fans are just happy to see a new chapter weekly again after such a long time. No matter how densely packed each new chapter is, the fans will be there to dig through as long as there is new content to be found.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

