Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Just Got a Disappointing Update from Netflix

Netflix has leaned heavily into the world of animation in recent years for good reason, as the streaming service has created amazing animated originals to help fill its library. To date, series like Castlevania, Bojack Horseman, Arcane, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and too many others to count have helped create a new lane for the platform. In 2023, Netflix found major success thanks to the arrival of Blue Eye Samurai, a hard-hitting, bloody affair that uses CG animation to tell its tale of revenge. While a second season has already been confirmed by the series creators, it appears as though fans might need to wait a little longer than expected to witness Mizu’s return.

According to the outlet What’s on Netflix, Blue Eye Samurai’s second season won’t be landing on the platform this year. While a specific release date hasn’t been revealed, Mizu appears to be making a comeback in 2027, which would be four years following its original debut. In the past, the creators have been touting the idea that the series could potentially run for multiple seasons, with the animators also hoping for potential spin-offs to expand on the universe. Considering the gorgeous animation that helped bring this story to life, it makes sense that the studio would need all the time it can get to weave its narrative.

The Status of Blue Eye Samurai’s Comeback

Ironically enough, while the release of Blue Eye Samurai’s second season might take place next year, last year saw a major update in terms of how far along the production is. According to the studio “Levels Audio,” voice recording has already begun for Mizu’s return. Specifically, the studio stated, “Season 2 is so damn good. I’ve been recording the entire amazing cast for this at ‘Levels Audio.’ Levels might not be as well-known as Netflix, but the production studio has worked on its fair share of big-name projects, including Shark Tank, American Idol, and Yellowjackets.

In 2024, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with the show’s executive producers, Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, following Blue Eye Samurai’s Emmy nominations. With regards to season two, Noizumi stated that the production was underway and the series would explore some unexplored territory, “We’re excited how it’s coming along. It’s going great. We have the best team you could ask for, working, applying all their talent and experience into doing the impossible again. And more of the impossible, and celebrating what we got good at and trying some really new crazy things too.”

On the flip side, during this interview, Green addressed the idea of Blue Eye Samurai being an anime and how honored the team is when it comes to this comparison, “It’s been amazing. We’re anime fans too, and we knew what we were doing wasn’t anime, but we were hoping the anime fans would find it and embrace it as something as a distant cousin, but familiar. So it’s been wonderful. I mean, anime fans are so passionate. They love it…like the most rabid sports fan doesn’t love their team like anime fans love anime.”

