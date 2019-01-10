‘Hunter x Hunter’ Confirms Its 2018 Comeback

If you have been waiting for an update on Hunter x Hunter, then you should know your patience has been worth it. Reports of the franchise’s comeback went live earlier this week, and the rumors are true. Weekly Shonen Jump will resume Hunter x Hunter in 2018, and its return has a confirmed date.

Over on Twitter, scans of the magazine’s latest went live, and fans quickly pointed out its page concerning Hunter x Hunter. The spread, which can be seen below, confirms the manga will return in January 2018. Yoshihiro Togashi will publish the manga’s newest chapter in the magazine’s ninth issue next year, so fans better mark their calendars for January 29.

Fans were told earlier this year that Hunter x Hunter would not be on an extended hiatus like it has been before. Back in September, Weekly Shonen Jump told fans in its 40th issue that Togashi would resume work on the manga before the year’s end. Readers were not sure if that meant Hunter x Hunter would return to print before the New Years, but it looks like the manga will debut its new chapters just after the holiday. Togashi will likely begin work on his serial soon if he hasn’t already, so fans should wish the artist good luck as he gets back to Gon and the gang.

Hunter x Hunter returns January 29th in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #09 Confirmed. pic.twitter.com/nYezXGl6uW — ✨— SPY🐻 / #ΛT (@Spy_0taku) November 30, 2017

In the past, Hunter x Hunter fans grew used to the manga being on hiatus. Hunter x Hunter went on its first hiatus back in August 2014 and was kept shelves until April 2016. The manga stayed around for a couple of months before Togashi entered a new hiatus. The second break ended earlier this June, but it went back on hiatus at the end of August.

If you are not familiar with Hunter x Hunter, then you can definitely get acquainted. The shonen series is one filled with hijinks and thrilling action since it follows a young boy named Gon Freecs who dreams of becoming a Hunter. Determined to pass the challenging Hunter Examination, Gon and his comrades begin their journey to become revered Hunters and cause a ruckus along the way.

