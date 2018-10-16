New ‘Hunter x Hunter’ Teaser Talks Psychological Warfare

Hunter x Hunter‘s Succession Contest arc has been heating up ever since the manga had come back from hiatus, and it seems like all of the pieces are coming together and are building to something huge.

This build will continue onto the next chapter of the series, as a teaser for the next chapter teases major psychological warfare reaching a climax.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the next Hunter x Hunter chapter: “Psychological warfare is slowly reaching it’s climax!” “Tserriednich’s nen training reaches its next stage!” (Translated by @kiirobon) pic.twitter.com/iFxUvasL9c — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) October 12, 2018

As spotted by @HxHSource on Twitter with translations from @kiirobon, Shueisha’s teasing major psychological warfare coming in Chapter 385, “Psychological warfare is slowly reaching its climax! Tserriednich’s nen training reaches its next stage!” There are two major clues here as “psychological warfare” has been the primary focus of the Succession Contest.

Because the Princes can’t kill one another when they are bound within very specific rules of the contest, the current arc of the series has been all about the mind games. Various factions are moving in secret in an attempt to assassinate the other Princes, and things have been steadily bubbling over in the latest few chapters. Princes have begun dying, and the discovery of the first bloodshed will soon cause an all-out war of the mafia families.

Tserriednich is the scariest of the Princes by far, as his Nen tutelage from Theta has greatly increased his deadliness in a short time. Tserriednich already had a terrifying Nen Beast gifted during the Succession Contest, but his Nen training caused him to develop a brand new Nen Beast unconsciously. This makes him much more dangerous, and much harsher of a target for Kurapika, who still needs to get to him in order to get his Scarlet Eye collection.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.