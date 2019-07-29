Hunter x Hunter Shares Closer Look at First Nendoroid Set

Although Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter is currently in yet another hiatus, and the series often takes many major hiatuses over its tenure, the series is still very much a hugely popular one among fans. The hiatuses make it a bit tough for the franchise to branch out into merchandise, especially given how it no longer has a currently running anime either, but every now and again the series does come out with new products for fans to support and show their favorite series love.

One of the newest releases is a line of new collectibles in Good Smile’s ultra popular Nendoroid collection. This collection takes fan favorite characters and gives them adorable chibi makeovers, and fans recently got an updated look at the upcoming Hunter x Hunter releases during WonderFes Summer 2019. Check them out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hunter x Hunter Nendoroids displayed at the Summer Wonder Festival in Japan #wf2019s pic.twitter.com/sS79esDLvL — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) July 28, 2019

The first set of releases for the Hunter x Hunter series includes Gon Freeccs, Killua Zoldyck, Kurapika, and surprisingly, Chrollo Lucifer. When the Nendoroids were first announced last year, fans were expected the first four figures to include the main quartet of the series. While the lack of Leorio is certainly a bummer, Chrollo’s inclusion here does hint at future releases for Leorio, Hisoka, and maybe even other Phantom Troupe members?

The previous look at the figures showed them off without this additional level of detail, which now sees the Killua figure have more intense eyes, Kurapika at his fierceness, Chrollo at his cockiest, and the coolest Gon look ever. This amount of detail on these tiny chibi bodies are why fans love Good Smile’s Nendoroid figures as much as they do and it’s clear that the Hunter x Hunter franchise is in good hands.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.