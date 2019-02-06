‘Hunter x Hunter’ Reveals Stunning Netero v Meruem Collectible Statue

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter is full of tons of fantastical battles and action, but the one that stands above all with fans is definitely Netero vs. Meruem during the Chimera Ant arc as it demonstrates the peak of both of their abilities after much anticipation.

Soon fans will be able to enjoy this fight in a cool new way with a highly detailed collectible statue. You can check out some images of it below thanks to @HxHSource on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netero vs Meruem statue FULL REVEAL! The new Hunter x Hunter figure by @Figurama1 is finally here! Pre order this masterpiece starting February 11, 2019! pic.twitter.com/vVX2FEt07X — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) February 1, 2019

Taking pre-orders beginning on February 11, Figurama Collectors will be offering this detailed Netero vs. Meruem statue. Limited to 800 pieces overall, this statue is scupted by Keita Okada based on concept art from Jarold Sng. Standing at approximately 30 inches tall and 27.5 inches wide, this statue will run interested fans $835 USD. You can find out more information about the statue at the link here when the pre-orders go live.

Officially kicking into high gear in Episode 125 of the series, “Great Power x And x Ultimate Power,” the statue reflects Netero’s initial onslaught against the King. He activates his Nen, 100-Type Guanyin Bodhisattva, and unleashes his Ninety-Ninth Hand attack. From here, fans get more of Netero’s backstory as a fighter who’s trained all of his life and has found a supreme strength as a result. But in doing so, he’s also grown a bit bored and thus thanks Meruem for providing a fitting challenge.

It was such an impacting fight, that it still ranks high on the lists of fights in action anime and manga series. A lot of it is due to fans finally seeing Netero’s full power, and the emphasis on Meruem’s strength as well.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.