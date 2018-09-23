NFL Star Gives Post-Game Shoutout To ‘Hunter x Hunter’

If you don’t think anime is inspirational, you might want to rethink that stance. From actors to athletes, anime has inspired some of the world’s biggest stars, and one NFL hotshot proved that with an impressive play.

So, for any aspiring football players out there, you might want to check out Hunter x Hunter. It seems to get Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns into the zone.

Recently, the defensive end hit the field with the Browns for a game against the New York Jets. It was there Garrett stopped the Jets with a impressive sack to rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, a play that helped push the Browns through to a win.

View this post on Instagram The first of many, S/O Netero 🧡 A post shared by Myles Garrett (@flash_garrett) on Sep 21, 2018 at 9:08am PDT

Taking to Instagram, Garrett celebrated the buzzed-about sack, and he did so with some help from Hunter x Hunter. As you can see above, The NFL star posted a photo of himself in Netero’s signature pose and gave a shoutout to the man for good measure.

“The first of many,” Garrett wrote, nodding to his sack. “S/O Netero.”

For those of you unfamiliar with Netero, you should know the old man is one you don’t want to mess with. Isaac Netero is a chairman of the Hunter Association and the man in charge of doling out the Hunter Exam to applicants. Even in his older age, Netero is considered an absolute brute, and he was said to be the strongest Nen user alive in his youth. His energetic personality may make Netero seem soft, but the older man is anything but in battle. So, in the same way you wouldn’t want to be sacked by Netero, it seems the same goes for Garrett as well.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.