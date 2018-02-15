‘Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rogue’ Reveals English Trailer

It has taken a long time, but Hunter x Hunter fans are about to have their patience rewarded. This month, the franchise will see its debut film hit shelves in the US, and Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rogue is celebrating with a new trailer. And, yes – it is in English this time.

As you can see above, Viz Media has released the first English trailer for the Hunter x Hunter film. The movie, which will go on sale February 20, focuses on Gon and Killua as the duo’s gang goes on another terrifying mission.

The movie follows the hunters as after Kurapika is attacked by a former friend and has his scarlet eyes stolen. When Leorio and the gang come to Kurapika’s aid, the boy realizes he is able to see through his stolen eyes every once in awhile. One of his visions leads the gang to believe that the Phantom Troupe has something to do with the theft, but Killua and Gon come to learn the hunch is covering up an even more complicated truth.

Fans are looking forward to Hunter x Hunter‘s dub of this praised feature. The movie debuted years ago in January 2013, and it took Viz Media awhile to dub the film for English fans. The show’s usual dub cast will reprise their roles for this project, so you can expected Erica Mendez to nail her work as Gon.

If you want to know more about the film, you can read up on Viz Media’s official synopsis below:

“Someone has stolen Kurapika’s eyes—and according to him, it’s another survivor from his clan whose members were massacred for their Scarlet Eyes! Gon and Killua begin investigating on his behalf, but shortly after they’ve begun, the Phantom Troupe appears!”

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

Will you be picking up this Hunter x Hunter film? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!