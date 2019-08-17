Hunter x Hunter Reveals Super Groupie Fashion Line

Hunter x Hunter may be on hiatus, but this isn’t stopping the franchise from giving their fans new options to not just visit the world of Gon, his friends, and other Hunters throughout the world, but bring items from the series into the real world. Super Groupie is releasing a new fashion line that is available for die-hard fans to purchase wallets, themed bags, and collaboration goods that are fashioned after some of HxH’s biggest characters such as Gon, Killua, Leorio, and Hisoka to name a few. If you’re looking to ease the pain of the franchise’s absence, we could think of worse ways to do it.

Twitter User AitaiKuji shared the listing for the upcoming fashion line that has various items all styled within the framework of the universe of Hunter X Hunter, looking similar to things you would see each character sporting during their adventures:

Japanese fashion brand @SuperGroupiesEN is releasing their very first #HunterxHunter collaboration goods, featuring intricately themed bags and wallets for Gon, Killua, Kurapika, Leorio, Hisoka, and the Phantom Troupe!

Release Date: December 2019https://t.co/mXZhR8Qmwu pic.twitter.com/XakkIZzkc6 — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) August 15, 2019

The style and fashion sense of Hunter X Hunter is, much like so many other anime franchises, unique in that it creates outfits for characters that you would absolutely never see in the real world. While there are characters like Leorio who looks like your typical young “salaryman”, wearing a business suit and carrying around a briefcase, there are other like Hisoka who look so strange that you can’t help but stop and stare at his garish appearance.

Aside from wallets, high end leather bags, and other fasion items, you can also find listing for Hunter x Hunter Nendoroids, manga, and much more.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.