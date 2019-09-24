Hunter x Hunter Announces Stylish New Watch Collection

Hunter x Hunter may be “gone” but it’s certainly not forgotten! With the anime and manga series currently on a hiatus, this isn’t stopping the franchise from diving into the creation of new merchandise for fans of Gon and company to add to their collection. Releasing an entirely new set of stylish wrist watches, Bandai is hoping to reel in some fans of the wildly popular franchise with eight brand new watches that reflect some of the biggest characters in the series.

Bandai released word about the upcoming watch line via their Official Twitter Account, unveiling that the company will be partnering with the merchandise creators of “Tic Tac” to bring these new stylized time tellers to fans across the world:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The characters of Hunter x Hunter that will be featured with each of these watches include Gon, Hisoka, Killua, Kurapika, Leorio, and Chrollo to name a few. With the constant release of merchandise, we do secretly cross our fingers that the results of some of these sales will light the fire of Yoshihiro Togashi to continue releasing the series in both manga and anime in order to give fans a sense of conclusion to the world of the hunters.

When the series began in 1998, it amassed quite the following over time, presenting a Shonen style story that incorporate fast paced battles with a colorful casts of protagonists that varied in both their designs and modus operandi across the board. Managing to separate itself from other “fighting anime” by focusing on the impressive world of “hunters” and their status within the anime’s society, Gon and his crew’s journeys managed to rile up interest with fans looking for the next big Shonen series to follow.

What do you think of these upcoming wrist watches honoring the characters of Hunter x Hunter? Which would you pick up if given the chance? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and hunters!

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.