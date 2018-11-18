‘Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission’ is Coming to U.S. Theaters

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular anime and manga series, and fans have been clamoring for more ever since the 2011 version of the series came to an end sometime ago.

While not exactly new, Hunter x Hunter fans in the United States will soon get a new way to watch Hunter x Hunter as the film Hunter x Hunter: Last Mission will be coming to theaters in the United States next year.

Announcement: Hunter x Hunter The Last Mission is coming to theaters! Tickets on sale this December. pic.twitter.com/7GPdXdrHUE — VIZ @ Anime NYC Booth 635 (@VIZMedia) November 17, 2018

Viz Media announced during Anime NYC that they will be bringing Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission is coming to theaters in January 2019. Tickets for the screenings will be on sale starting in December, but unfortunately there are currently no concrete details as to its final release date, whether or not the English dub will be available, or theaters in which the film will be screened. But more information should be on its way soon as we get closer to the film’s theatrical release.

Originally released in 2013, Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission is directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Island, Sket Dance) for Studio Madhouse. It first premiered in the United States in 2014, so the fact it’s coming back to theaters even for a limited time will be a fun treat for fans. Viz Media describes the film as such, “The Battle Olympia tournament at Heaven’s Arena is about to begin, but a terrifying enemy ends the festivities. Gon & Killua must defeat The Shadow before more Hunters fall!”

Viz Media has previously licensed the other Hunter x Hunter film, Phantom Rouge, for a home video release and oversee the home video release of the entire 2011 anime series as well.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.