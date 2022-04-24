Hyouka Announces 10th Anniversary Project

✖

Hyouka may not be on the top of your mind these days, but the anime fandom was singing a different tune years ago. The show is celebrating its tenth anniversary this month, after all. The mystery series is quietly celebrating the milestone, and if a new report is right, Hyouka is planning to hype the anniversary with a special new project.

The update went live the other day as Hyouka marked its tenth anniversary on April 22nd. It was there the franchise confirmed a new project is in the works for the series. At this point, there is no word on what sort of revival is being planned, but the anniversary project could be anything from a reboot to a cafe collaboration.

Of course, fans of Hyouka are keeping their fingers crossed for an anime. The show is still a favorite with Kyoto Animation fans, and the studio has gone through quite a lot since this anime went live. Most notably, Kyoto Animation endured a horrific terrorist attack at one of its studios that left dozens dead and even more injured. The studio has returned to work since courtesy of series such as Violet Evergarden, and fans would love to see Hyouka come across Kyoto Animation's radar once more.

For those unfamiliar with Hyouka, the show has 22 episodes to its name, and it is streaming right now on Crunchyroll. You can find its official synopsis below for more details:

"A worthy addition to any animation fan's collection, Hyouka is a stunning masterwork that spins a charming tale of high school romance and mystery. After disenchanted student Hotaro Oreki joins his school's Classic Lit Club, he meets Eru Chitanda, a kindhearted and inquisitive girl with boundless curiosity and a knack for getting him caught up in all sorts of trouble."

What do you make of this anniversary announcement? Do you think Hyouka needs a new project...?