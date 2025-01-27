Ichi the Witch Creators Confirm Same Favorite Character: “No Other Character Feels as Alive”

Weekly Shonen Jump’s latest hit, Ichi the Witch, is set in a fantasy world where magic is alive. Creatures known as Majiks are living embodiments of magic, each representing a different element, force, or concept. They all possess distinct personalities and have unique “Trials.” When humans successfully complete a Majik’s Trial, they gain abilities associated with that Majik. However, in this world, only women have an affinity for magic, and hence, they are called witches. Ichi, a lone hunter living in a mountain comes across a dreadful Majik and successfully passes the trial for himself to become a witch.

Ichi the Witch centers around Ichi’s adventures as he meets all kinds of Majiks and witches. The series is a collaborative work between Nishi Osamu and Shiro Usazaki, and as a means to celebrate both this manga’s success and its publishers, they sat down for a brief but special interview. Manga Plus is celebrating its sixth anniversary this year by releasing two slates of interviews by creators of some of the most popular series. The first slate includes interviews from the creators of Ichi the Witch, Centuria, and Hero Organization. Among the several questions, they were asked about their favorite character. And unsurprisingly, they have the same answer.

Ichi the Witch Creators Reveal Their Favorite Character is Desscaras

Nishi Osamu, the manga’s author says, “Desscaras. No other characters feel as “alive” as she does—always acting unpredictably and freely. I enjoy writing for her because she’s almost always up to something strange when she’s on the page. I’m sure she’s doing something bizarre even as we speak.”

Additionally, Shiro Usazaki, the artist replies, “I like Desscaras! She brightens up any scene she’s in, and I enjoy drawing her as well. She’s also the first character whose design was finalized. In terms of character design, I’m particularly fond of Shirabedonna.”

The Abyssal Witch Desscaras is one of the main characters in Ichi the Witch. She is known as the most powerful witch alive. In the first chapter, Desscaras is unable to fight back against King Uroro, a Majik whose trial is impossible for a woman to accomplish. Since no woman can scratch his heart, Ichi saves her from the monsters and acquires magic. Her unparalleled beauty, paired with her unbelievable strength, makes her one of the best characters in the series.

Furthermore, her personality is confident and assertive, which fans adore. In Chapter 18, she proves her might as the strongest witch, making fans compare her to Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo. Fans of both series notice the similarities between the most popular characters. She is often portrayed as someone who takes her role seriously but isn’t above comedic moments. Her arrogance leads to lighthearted or humorous situations, which is quite entertaining.

Apart from Desscaras, Usazaki also mentions Shirabedonna as another character he’s fond of. Also known as the Analytic Witch, she is a member of the Mantinel Witches Association and serves as the supervisor of the Witches’ Research Club. She debuts in Chapter 5 when Desscaras and Ichi arrive at the Witch Association.

