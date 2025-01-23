Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo Finds a Successor in Shonen Jump’s Hottest New Manga

Gege Akutami’s popular Jujutsu Kaisen manga reached its conclusion in September 2024. The story is set in a world where negative emotions give birth to curses that threaten humanity. Satoru Gojo may not be the main character, but he’s definitely one of the most popular characters in recent times. Fans are bewitched by his appearance, charisma, care for his students, and his confident demeanor above all. As the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, he looks down on his enemies and easily stomps over them. Despite that, he gets trapped in the Prison Realm thanks to Kenjaku’s meticulous planning. Gojo returns in the manga after about three years and delivers the best fight in the series, the battle of the strongest.

He meets his controversial end in Chapter 236, enticing outrage from fans worldwide. However, while Gojo fans may have lost their beloved character, they will definitely love Desscaras from Shonen Jump’s Ichi the Witch. Although it only has 18 chapters, the series already has a wide fanbase thanks to its unique world-building, characters, and action sequences. While the main character is already beloved, Desscaras, the Abyssal Witch stole the limelight with her impeccable beauty and overwhelming strength.

Strongest, Coolest, Badass & a big jerk, Desscaras reminds me so much of Gojo



I strongly urge y'all to read “Ichi The Witch” (P.S She's not the MC of this series, just like Gojo) pic.twitter.com/7tlIHqPbWq — Myamura (@Go_Jover) January 23, 2025

Ichi the Witch’s Desscaras Is the New Shonen Sensation Just Like Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo

Although Desscaras has been a fan-favorite since Ichi the Witch began serializing, she gained more attention after Chapter 18, titled, “Desscaras the Abyssal Witch.” She demonstrates her formidable power, living up to her reputation as the strongest witch alive. Despite facing off against a powerful Majik, she easily overwhelms her opponent while also showcasing her advanced techniques.

Her calm and confident demeanor underscores her dominance, as she mocks Majik while attacking him. This somehow aligns with Gojo’s personality, and fans have also caught on to that. Additionally, throughout the battle, we see glimpses of Desscaras’s mysterious past and connection to the abyss. As the chapter ends, Desscaras delivers a cryptic warning about a greater threat looming over the world before disappearing. This leaves the protagonists and readers stunned and even intrigued by the challenges that lie ahead.

Desscaras’ title, strength, confidence, and way of looking down on her opponents draw parallels to Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen. Both characters exhibit a certain charm and charisma that easily draws fans towards them. Her unique light yellow eyes are captivating, just like Gojo’s sky-blue eyes. It’s also refreshing to see a female character exerting this much dominance in a Shonen series, enough to overshadow every major character. Fans have already started calling her new gen Gojo, and rightfully so. Although story-wise, Ichi the Witch shares little to no similarities with Jujutsu Kaisen, fans will still love reading a new genre with excellent characters.

While the first volume was released on January 4th, 2025, it’s only available in Japanese. The release date of the English version has yet to be announced, but it may take a few months. In the meantime, you can read all the chapters of Ichi the Witch on Manga Plus and Viz, the official go-to sources of all the Shonen Jump series.

