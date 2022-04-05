Interspecies Reviewers Enters New Hiatus

Interspecies Reviewers is one of the most controversial anime series released in recent years, following a group of reviewers that set out to review brothels by any means necessary. With said brothels filled with creatures of myth that were big and small, the anime adaptation of the series was stricken from a number of platforms thanks in part to the controversial material within it. Now, it seems as though the manga is going on hiatus due to unfortunate physical issues befalling a creator of the series.

So what makes Interspecies Reviewers so controversial? Well, the story itself follows a band of reviewers that are looking to make recommendations as to brothels filled with magical and/or supernatural beings in quite graphic detail. So controversial was the anime series, that it was pulled from its original network, with the Broadcasting Ethics and Program Improvement Organization in Japan taking the opportunity to review if the series could actually be placed on the airwaves. With the series releasing twelve episodes, it definitely is a safe bet that we won’t be seeing any future episodes of Interspecies Reviewers being released following the controversies tied to the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Twitter Account for Monthly Dragon Age shared the unfortunate news that the release of the next chapter of the series was postponed thanks in part to the “poor physical condition” of creator Dr. Masha, promising to update fans when the manga series will resume publication:

The controversy revolving around the spicy series wasn’t just in Japan, Funimation also took the opportunity to strike it from its catalog shortly after its arrival due to its content. While the anime might never return, die-hard fans of the series can still dive into the surreal story in the pages of its manga.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of this controversial series, Yen Press released the official description of Interspecies Reviewers to catch you up to speed:

“Beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder! From elves to succubi to cyclopes and more, the Interspecies Reviewers rate the red-light delights of all manner of monster girls…the only thing is, they can never agree on which species is the hottest!”

What do you think of the hiatus for Interspecies Reviewers? What are some other controversial anime series released in recent years? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of this controversial series.