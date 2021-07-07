One of Anime's Recent Controversial Debuts Will Hit Home Video Uncensored

✖

There has been plenty of "controversial" anime series that have been released in the history of the medium throughout the years, but in recent memory, one of the most discussed was definitely Interspecies Reviewers. Deemed so controversial that it was actually stricken from Funimation's streaming service, with the company originally acting as a platform for the bizarre twelve episode series to air its episodes, it seems as if the much talked about series will not only be getting a home video release via an upcoming blu-ray set, but said physical copies will include the uncensored version of the series.

The anime series, which followed a group of "brothel reviewers," would travel through a fantasy-based world in which they would review said establishments in some seriously adult-based situations. Each of these establishments housed characters that were combinations of animals and people, while also throwing in mythological beings such as elves and fairies. Originally airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, the show was stricken from the lineup thanks to the "program management of the TV Station," While this points to the series being canceled due to management rather than its content, with Funimation and Amazon Prime letting the series loose from their rosters, it's hard not to think that Interspecies Reviewers was seen as just a bit too raunchy for television in either the East or the West.

Launching in 2020, Interspecies Reviewers was created by Studio Passione, who were also responsible for series such as Rail Wars! and High School DxD Hero to name a few, as well as the terrifying OVA dubbed The Island of Giant Insects. Needless to say, we don't expect that the controversial series will be getting a season two anytime soon, and if it did, it certainly wouldn't be picked up by the outlets that had originally set to introduce it to audiences.

Right Stuf, the anime company responsible for countless physical releases of series within the medium, announced that it will be releasing the Steelbook Blu-Ray Disc set beginning on December 7th of this year, also noting that it would be adding Interspecies Reviewers under its adult-themed "Criticial Mass," label.

What do you think of Interspecies Reviewers hitting home video? Are there any other anime series that you're hoping to see hit home video at some point in the future that hasn't already? Feel free to let us know in the comments.

