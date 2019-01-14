‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Fan-Art Proves Peni Parker is Marvel’s Best Girl

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been the most well-received Spider-Man movie to date, even nabbing a Golden Globe for Best Animated Film shortly after its initial release. But the coolest aspect of it has been the fan-art it’s inspired among fans.

Peni Parker’s introduction has been one of the most popular, and this latest piece of cool fan-art for the character proves that Peni just very well be Marvel’s version of an anime “Best Girl.”

Fans recently took it upon themselves to reinterpret the character in other famous anime and manga creator’s styles, and the results were impressive. This art from @hope319087 goes one step further and imagines a whole host of anime-tinged adventures as Peni interacts with the other Spider-People. Not only is there a full look at Peni’s anime look, but there are shots of her in Spider-Gwen’s suit, being pulling away by Spider-Noir, and a hilarious interaction with SP//dr.

The elaborate art fans have shared of Peni Parker just goes to show just how ready anime fans are for a full Peni Parker series. It could be possible considering Sony is looking into spinning off the Spider-Verse film into television projects, and an anime would be a great way for the franchise to branch out in new ways and still keep the spirit of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has cemented itself as the best reviewed Spider-Man film ever. ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian had this to say about the film in our review:

“Overall, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t just a fun movie; it’s one of the best Spider-Man movies you’re likely to ever see. Spider-Man 2 from the Sam Raimi days has long been my favorite Spider-Man movie, but I think it’s finally been been moved to second place — though I’m going to have to watch Spider-Verse at least four or five more times to be sure.” You can check out our full review here.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently in theaters as of this writing and stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales.