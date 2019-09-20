Inuyasha Creator Rumiko Takahashi Launches Special Mega-Poll

Rumiko Takahashi, the legendary creator of such anime franchises as Inuyasha, Ranma 1/2, and the recently released Mao, is asking fans a very important question: which of her franchises is the best? Looking to put an end to the debate once and for all, Rumiko reached out to her audience through the NHK to set up a mega-poll to put the argument to bed. While many of her franchises have come to an end, this isn’t stopping Takahashi from dipping her toes into the creation business once again with her next franchise of Mao.

Anime News Network shared the release of the “mega-poll” by Rumiko Takahashi on their Official Twitter Account, breaking down just which of her properties were going to be included in the question overall from the original source of Comic Natalie:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#Interest NHK Launches Inuyashia, Ranma 1/2 Creator Rumiko Takahashi Mega-Poll • Following the Precure, Gundam, and Macross mega-polls, broadcaster NHK is turning to prolific manga creator Rumiko Takahashi to see which of her series is the… https://t.co/9dC8PFMH0p — Anime News Network (@Anime) September 17, 2019

NHK itself will release the preliminary results of the poll in October as part of a celebration of Rumiko’s 38 year history within the medium of manga.

Which is your favorite anime/manga property created by Rumiko Takahashi? Are there any of her franchises which have already ended that you’d like to see make a comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Inuyasha!

Originally created by Rumiko Takahashi for Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1996, Inuyasha follows the story of high school girl Kagome Higurashi. In it, Kagome finds herself thrown into the feudal era where she discovers her connection to a late priestess named Kikyo. Charged with protecting a relic known as the Sacred Jewel, Kagome teams up with a half-demon named Inuyasha who covets its power, and the manga details their journeys through Japan as they attempt to piece together the powerful gem. The series was adapted to a popular anime that ran for a number of years, ultimately covering the entire run of the manga.

The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release, and they officially describe Inuyasha as such, “After falling into an old well and into ancient Japan, Kagome discovers that her destiny is linked to the dog-like half demon called Inuyasha! As Kagome learns more about her connection to the past and to Inuyasha, she comes into conflict with the terrible demons that are drawn to the Shikon Jewel, including Inuyasha’s own half brother, Sesshomaru. Finding the shards of the Shikon Jewel is going to require powerful magic, strange allies, and a strong heart. Kagome’s got plenty of heart, but she’s going to need Inuyasha’s help for the rest of it, and he may not be so willing to lend a hand!”