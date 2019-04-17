‘Inuyasha’ Creator Rumiko Takahashi Reveals New Series

The creator of Inuyasha is ready to make a comeback this year, and fans now know what the artist has planned. After a recent break, Rumiko Takahashi has revealed her latest project to fans, and it will have shojo readers all sorts of excited.

Weekly Shonen Sunday made the big announcement about Takahashi’s new project, and the project shared its current title. The project is tentatively named MAO, and it will launch on May 8.

According to the promo, MAO does sound somewhat familiar to fans of Inuyasha. A short teaser was released for the manga, and it says the story is one about “a strange romance between a boy and girl who meet by fate.” (via ANN)

Oh, and MAO will be set in a “land where two worlds intersect.” If that does not sound familiar, then what does?

This announcement should not come as a surprise to fans, but readers are happy to hear more about MAO. Last year, fans were told Takahashi was working on a new series, but specific details about the project were kept quiet. Fans were only told the new work would begin soon, and it seems MAO will live up to that teaser.

As you can see above, a color spread for Weekly Shonen Sunday was released featuring artwork from MAO. It seems the main character of the manga is taking over the cover spread, and it is hard to mistake Takahashi’s distinct style. With their hair pulled back, this mystery man has piercing red eyes with a scar lining one side of his face. The hero pulls the look together with a purple cloak, so fans are eager to see what MAO‘s lead heroine will look like now.

If you are not familiar with any of Takahashi’s work, it might be time you checked out Inuyasha. The fantastical period piece follows the story of Kagome Higurashi. The high schooler finds herself thrown into the feudal era where she discovers her connection to a late priestess named Kikyo. Charged with protecting a relic known as the Sacred Jewel, Kagome teams up with a half-demon named Inuyasha who covets its power, and the manga details their journeys through Japan as they attempt to piece together the powerful gem.

