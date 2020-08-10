Inuyasha Fans Can't Wait to See More of Sango and Miroku's Son in the Sequel

Rumiko Takahashi's famous Inuyasha manga will be branching out with a new sequel following the children of the characters from the original series, and fans really can't wait to see more of Sango and Miroku's son in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. Following its announcement earlier this year, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon recently debuted its first big trailer and gave fans a look at many of the new characters. While we had already known about Inuyasha, Kagome, and Sesshomaru's future children in the sequel, one big surprise fans didn't expect was an adult version of Sango and Miroku's son, Hisui.

At the end of the original series it was revealed that Sango and Miroku went on to have a few children, and now one of them has been revealed to carry on his mother and uncle's demon slaying legacy alongside Inuyasha and Sesshomaru's daugthers, Moroha and Setsuna. He's seen using his mother's Hirakotsu, and is even riding on Kirara, and now fans want to see more of what he'll bring to the sequel series.

