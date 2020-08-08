Inuyasha Sequel, Yashahime, Reveals First Cast Additions

✖

This fall, the sequel to Inuyasha in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is set to arrive for fans of the series who most likely were never expecting to return to the supernatural world of warriors and demons, and with more details flowing as we get closer to the October 3rd release date, Viz Media has shared the voices that will be bringing our three new protagonists to life! With the three new characters coming in the forms of the daughter of Inuyasha, Moroha, and the daughters of Sesshomaru, Towa and Setsuna, there is definitely a lot of questions that fans are hoping to have answered.

If you've been following along with the updates for Yashahime, you know that while the characters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru seem to be returning in supporting roles, the main characters will be in the form of their daughters. Though Towa and Setsuna are both the daughters of Sesshomaru, they had very different upbringings as Towa was flung into the modern era that spawned Kagome and was subsequently raised by her brother. Setsuna on the other hand looks far more like her father and has been raised in the era of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, but the two won't be separate for two much longer as the series hints at Towa returning to this age.

Viz Media shared the update over which voice actors will be bringing to life these brand new protagonists, giving fans an idea of what they can expect the likes of Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha to sound like as they continue the story of the half-demon warriors from the original Inuyasha series:

Meet the cast of Yashahime! 🌸 Towa Higurashi will be voiced by Sara Matsumoto.

🌸 Setsuna will be voiced by Mikako Komatsu.

Towa Higurashi will be voiced by Sara Matsumoto. Setsuna will be voiced by Mikako Komatsu. Moroha will be voiced by Azusa Tadokoro.

These voice actors are no rookies when it comes to bringing anime characters to life as their resumes span the likes of some of the most popular franchises such as My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Sword Art Online, and Pokemon to name a few. Needless to say, the new daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru are in good hands!

What do you think of the actors cast to portray Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Inuyasha!

