Invincible Fans Defend Cecil’s Controversial Season Three Decision

Invincible’s third season is finished but the popular Amazon Prime Video animated series has already confirmed that season four is on its way. With the voice acting recording completed, creator Robert Kirkman took the opportunity to confirm in the update that the big bad of the series, Thragg, has been cast to sweeten the pot. Thanks to season three’s heart-stopping finale, fans had a lot to think about, including the actions of the universe’s “Nick Fury,” Cecil Stedman. While Cecil’s decision ultimately left many scratching their heads, other Invincible fans took the opportunity to defend the shadowy government figure in his plans to protect the world.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Invincible’s season three finale, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. The majority of the third season’s eighth episode focused on the fight between Mark Grayson and the terrifying Viltrumite known as Conquest. Luckily for Invincible, the son of Nolan Grayson defeated Conquest after several broken bones and delivering a series of devastating headbutts. The evil Viltrumite’s body was recovered by Cecil, who assured Mark that Conquest was no longer among the land of the living. Unfortunately for Invincible, Cecil wasn’t exactly being one hundred percent truthful as Conquest was very much alive, and the Global Defense Agency is hoping to milk the villain for information.

Was Cecil Right?

While many Invincible viewers were left at a loss regarding Cecil’s decision to keep Conquest alive for interrogation, others believed that the move made sense. Those following the third season knew that Omni-Man and Allen had discovered that there are only around fifty Viltrumites in existence but Cecil is not privy to this fact. In a universe where the odds are stacked against the planet Earth, there is an argument to be made as to why Cecil should interrogate the villain, even if the chances of failure are quite high, as you can see below.

The Invincible Season Three That Almost Was

While Cecil’s decision wouldn’t have changed, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman had some different plans for the third season. To help stay true to the comic, the comic writer was hoping to include Image Comics’ heroes Spawn and Savage Dragon into the Invincible War but found it too difficult to cut through the red tape. In our exclusive interview with Kirkman, here’s what he had to say about why Al Simmons didn’t make his way to the small screen.

“There were definitely some conversations that were had. At the end of the day, it was going to be such a complicated and drawn-out process that may not have worked out. It was decided that it was not something realistic that could be done. I think pretty much everybody [at Image] was somewhat on board with it, but logistically, it was just an absolute nightmare. Because production was moving at the rate it was moving, the legality of it all couldn’t be sorted in time.”

