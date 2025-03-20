Invincible Season 4 Has Shared Its Release Window (And It’s Good News For Fans)

Invincible has become a juggernaut for Amazon Prime Video as the former Image Comic has made serious waves thanks to its animated adaptation. With the gruesome third season ending with a bang, and plenty of cliffhangers for Mark Grayson’s future, Amazon has released a new update as to when we can expect season four to make landfall. With previous seasons seeing some major hiatuses between seasons, Invincible fans will be breathing a sigh of relief when they hear when we can expect the son of Omni-Man and his fellow heroes to return to the small screen.

In a hilarious new update, Invincible was sure to give series fans a consolation prize thanks to there being no new episode today following the season three finale. Here’s what the social media account had to say, “Invincible will return for Season 4. Should be sometime in 2026. Voice acting is complete. There may be a new storyline not in the comic featuring Darkblood. Thragg has been cast. Invincible has also been cast.” While this doesn’t necessarily mean that the fourth season will arrive exactly one year from today, it does mean that the creators are looking to avoid the issue of previous seasons, since the delay between seasons one and two was over two years.

No new episode today, so how about an everything we know about Season 4 so far post? pic.twitter.com/0NLQBSoDYo — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 20, 2025

Who is Thragg?

You might be wondering, if you’re unfamiliar with the original Image Comics, who Thragg is. Thragg just so happens to be the emperor of the Viltrumites and if you thought that Conquest was a big deal in season three, you haven’t seen anything yet. While the voice actor that will bring Thragg to life has yet to be revealed, Robert Kirkman recently confirmed that he has been cast and that they got quite the actor to play him.

In confirming that Thragg would be a part of the series, Kirkman said the following when it came to the Viltrumite king’s animated arrival, “I mean, it would certainly be weird if he didn’t show up in the show. Yeah. I mean, I don’t know. It’s so tough. Here’s what I’ll say: He’s been cast and he’s amazing.”

Want to see what the future has in store for Mark Grayson?