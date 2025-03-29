Yes, King of The Hill And Invincible Had a Crossover

King of The Hill was a major success when it aired on Fox, running for thirteen seasons and documenting the mundane adventures of Hank Hill, Peggy, Bobby, and their cast of Texan characters. So successful in fact, that years following its series finale, a revival of the animated show is in the works for Hulu that will take place years in the future, focusing on an adult Bobby and the older characters. While the status of the revival remains a mystery, fans are diving deep into the Fox series’ past and have discovered a hilarious crossover that saw Bobby Hill interacting with the Invincible universe in a way that many might have missed initially.

The “crossover” takes place in King of The Hill’s twelfth season during its fifteenth episode, “Behind Closed Doors.” In the installment, Peggy finds herself attempting to bring her family closer together thanks to the advice of a family therapist. While Mark Grayson doesn’t actually fly into the Hills’ lives, Bobby is seen reading a comic book titled “Unvincible” with a character who is the spitting image of Invincible’s protagonist on the cover. With the King of The Hill reboot on the way, we have to wonder if the series might be able to convince Robert Kirkman and Amazon to create a truly official crossover. You can check out a YouTube video of the meeting of the worlds below.

King of The Hill’s Reboot: What We Know

Last year, the Hulu revival of the Hill family reportedly had its episode titles leaked online. The ten episodes will be a part of the first season, though the production team has in the past confirmed that there are future seasons in the works. The episode titles might be a big hint as to what is to come and you can check them out below.

“Return of the King”

“The Beer Story”

“Chore Money, Chore Problems”

“Any Given Hill-Day”

“New Ref in Town”

“Peggy’s Fadeout”

“Bobby Gets Grilled”

“No Hank Left Behind”

“A Sounder Investment”

“Kahn-scious Uncoupling”

In an interview last year, Bobby Hill’s voice actor, Pamela Adlon, discussed the upcoming revival. She noted that while deceased voice actor Johnny Hardwick, the voice of Dale, will be missed, the series will be something ‘special’ for the fans, “It feels really special and there’s…a new generation of young writers who are writing the scripts and finding the sweet spot of the classic, the vintage King of the Hill and the new era. We’re very blessed. It’s hard because we lost Johnny Hardwick, and he had recorded like four episodes, and that feels really raw. But he’s there with us. It feels like a family. It feels really good.”

Adlon also confirmed that work has already begun on season two, ““We’re in the second season [creating] the reboot, and Bobby is 21. He’s a chef in a fusion restaurant in Dallas. And it’s been incredible. It’s just been really fun. I think it’s been freakier for Mike and Greg to think about Bobby going from 12 to being 21 and having a relationship and being a person. But don’t we all go through that with our kids and our friends’ kids? It is shocking when I see my friends’ kids and they’re all grown up. And I’m like, ‘Wait a second, what just happened?’ So, it’s just a little bit of a mess.”

On the Invincible front, the fourth season was confirmed to arrive next year by comic creator Robert Kirkman. While a specific release date has yet to be shared, the writer revealed that major villain Thragg has been cast. On top of bringing comic stories to the small screen, the upcoming season will also feature an original storyline not in the Image comics.

Want to see what the future holds for both the Hill and Grayson families? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Invincible and King of The Hill and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.