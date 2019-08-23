Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Film Reveals English Dub Cast

Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? made its huge anime return this year after several years away, and while the second season of the anime is currently heating up as part of the Summer anime season, the big film in the franchise screened for fans earlier this year to great success. But while fans in the United States were able to catch the film for themselves earlier this year in theaters, the film was only available in its Japanese language original with English subtitles.

But that’s all going to change when Sentai Filmworks releases Is It Wrong to Try and Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion on Blu-ray and DVD in October. The home video release will feature a full English dub version, and Sentai Filmworks has revealed the full extended cast for the film’s dub on their official website.

The English dub cast for Arrow of the Orion is as follows:

Bell Cranel – Bryson Baugus

Hestia – Luci Christian

Artemis – Avery Smithhart

Hermes – Benjamin McLaughlin

Liliruca Arde – Hilary Haag

Welf Crozzo – David Wald

Asfi Al Andromeda – Serena Varghese

Ryu Lion – Genevieve Simmons

Eina Tulle – Shelby Blocker

Loki – Christina Kelly

Lefiya – Kelley Peters

Falgar – Michael Wronski

Ais Wallenstein – Shelley Calene-Black

Mord – Rob Mungle

Lulune – Cynthia Martinez

Freya – Patricia Duran

Ganesha – John Swasey

Syr Flover – Juliet Simmons

Meryl – Holly Segarra

Thane – Jeremy Gee

Fels – David Matranga

Anya – Carolyn Medrano

Ottarl – John Gremillion

TioneHiryute – Natalie Rial

TionaHiryute – KarliiHoch

BeteLoga – Ty Mahany

Hitachi Chigusa – Kara Greenberg

Chloe – Kelly Manison

Uranus – Marty Fleck

Naza – Natalie Jones

Sentai Filmworks officially describes Arrow of the Orion as such, “Far from the dungeon beneath Orario rises a new threat, one the beautiful goddess Artemis has sworn to destroy with the help of her chosen warrior. But this fighter isn’t the renowned Ais Wallenstein or another storied hero of Orario legend. Instead the fate of Artemis’ quest falls upon the shoulders of Bell Cranel, who must partner with the goddess and stand against the menace lurking in the remains of a distant, ancient city. Although Bell is the ordained champion of Artemis and a member of the goddess Hestia’s familia, their adventure will test every skill and take every ounce of courage that Bell has — and perhaps, along the way, turn him into the hero he has always aspired to be.” You can read our spoiler-free review of the film here.