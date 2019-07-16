Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Announces Special Cafe in Japan

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is having a huge revival as the series has made its return with its second season, and even a new movie, after a long time away, and the takeover is nowhere near over as now the series has launched an adorable collaboration cafe in Japan featuring some of the series’ specialty foods and cool character goods.

The “Is It Wrong to Try to Meet Up in Harajuku?” has opened in AREA-Q in Haraujuku, Japan, and there’s a slick new visual for the new cafe that you can check out below!

Specialty goods include pub foods modeled after the pub foods served in the series, and fans who attend can buy exclusive merchandise featuring the characters’ new cafe looks. While people eat, interviews with Inori Minase, the voice of Hestia, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, the voice of Bell, play on the monitors around them. The cafe will be running until August 4th in Japan, so there’s still a chance to check it out if you’re in the Harajuku area.

For everyone else, DanMachi Season 2 has officially debuted as part of the Summer 2019 anime season and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll. Sentai Filmworks has confirmed that the English dub of the season will be premiering at a later date as well.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon? was originally created by Fujino Omori with illustrations provided by Suzuhito Yasuda for SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint in January 2013. The light novel series follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who’s out to explore the Dungeon. People in his city join guilds called Familia, which are groups of adventurers who level up and explore the Dungeon together all in the name of their group’s deity. Bell’s the only one who’s formed a Familia under the goddess Hestia (whose outfit sparked a hilarious meme at the time), and strives to face the Dungeon and level up all on his own while trying to get the attention of girls.

The series was adapted into a manga series, and has received two light novel spin-offs, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Familia Chronicle and Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria which have both received manga adaptations. The series was adapted into an anime by J.C. staff in April to June 2015 and ran for 13 episodes, and has since returned for a new season and movie. You can read our spoiler-free review of Arrow of the Orion here.

