Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 Shares New Poster

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is one of the big anime franchises set to return to screens this Fall, and the anime has shared a new poster for Season 5! It’s already time to start looking ahead for what could be coming later this year, and there are a ton of major franchises coming back to screens with new episodes. This includes Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, which is finally set to explore more of the ominous threat from Freya, who has had her eye on Bell Cranel since the anime first began.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? was one of the many new anime offering something new to show during the Anime Expo 2024 weekend, and with it have revealed a new poster featuring a closer look at the Freya Familia that we will be meeting in full in the coming episodes. To get the newest look at the anime before it hits screens later this Fall, you can check out the special poster for the anime below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/danmachi_anime/status/1809678708543824169

What to Know for DanMachi Season 5

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc will be premiering some time later this Fall, and will be exclusively streaming its episodes with HIDIVE in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. As for what to expect from the coming Goddess of Fertility arc tackled in this new season, HIDIVE teases Season 5 of the anime as such:

“Goddess Festival—A fruit festival that brings the labyrinth city of Orario to life. Goddesses symbolizing fertility are enshrined on the altar, and among them is the Goddess of Beauty. Bell Cranel, who has survived and returned to his daily life from the dead depths of the dungeon, is here and ready to enjoy the bustle of the Goddess Festival until he receives a letter from a girl at a small bar in a corner of Orario.”

Hideki Tachibana returns from the previous season to direct for J.C. Staff, with Fujino Omoi and Hideki Shirane writing the scripts, Shigeki Kimoto designing the characters, and Keiji Inai composing the music. The voice cast from the previous seasons will be returning as well. If you wanted to catch up with the anime so far, you can now find the franchise’s previous four seasons, OVA specials, and Arrow of the Orion feature film streaming with HIDIVE.