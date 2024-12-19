Isekai Crossover Game Brings Mushoku Tensei, Sword Art Online & More

Isekai is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most profitable genres the anime industry has ever seen. From light novels, manga, and various other projects – there’s just something special about the specific type of escapism that the isekai genre can tap into. Now, fans of the genre can experience it anytime they want with a brand-new mobile game that brings together some of the most iconic heroes from the genre.

Isekai∞Isekai: Tsugi wa Dono Sakuhin wo, Atsumeyо̄ from COLOPL is an in-progress title that’s slated to release on Andriod, iOS, and Steam that boasts gorgeous artwork featuring characters and scenarios from a wide variety of series within the genre, including heavy-hitting classics like Sword Art Online, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and The Rising of Shield Hero. The game has already confirmed that other series, like Mushoku Tensei, will be featured in the game as well.

Based on the teaser trailer, it seems the game will be focused on exploring different fantasy worlds from the isekai genre and “collecting” icons from each – which could hint that the game may implement a gacha mechanic. While COLOPL hasn’t given full details regarding the full roster, the trailer showed Filo from Rising of Shield Hero, Milim from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Silica from Sword Art Online. Later glimpses are even given, showing Rudeus Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei and more.

Isekai Has Had an Undeniable Impact On the Anime Industry

The isekai genre has been around for decades before it became part of the mainstream anime fan’s vocabulary. It is often recognizable by the “born into another world” trope that has made it what it is. Structurally speaking, isekai is an escapist genre that typically takes its protagonist – an average, everyman character – and transports them to a high fantasy world where they’re either chosen as an exalted hero or someone with a ridiculously broken power within the world’s magic system that they don’t realize they possess.

Oftentimes, isekai is used as a narrative device to give the protagonist a second chance at life that they didn’t have in their original world, adding to the inherent escapist nature of the genre. It gives audiences a conduit to consider how they would react in a similar scenario while providing a generally interesting setting with its own politics and rules that the protagonist disrupts.

While many tropes have become memes within the genre, there’s no denying that these writing tricks have worked to make isekai one of the biggest sensations in the industry, popularizing Japanese web novels and web comics around the globe. The phenomenon has been incredible to watch and seems to become more popular each year. Now, with even mobile games taking a shot at showcasing some of the iconic faces that have made the genre what it is, there’s no telling where isekai will go next.

