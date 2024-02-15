New Anime Collab Combines Isekai's 2024 Hits

This year will see a number of top-tier anime series come to life. From My Hero Academia to Solo Leveling, 2024 is expected to be a good year for the industry, and that truth applies to isekai series as well. The hit genre will unroll a number of titles this year, and a new anime collab has gone live combining the top isekai hits of 2024.

As you can see below, the isekai collaboration went live in Japan with help from a poster. The crossover features five different anime series with one thing in common. The shows are all part of the isekai family, and this poster tributes shows launching between April and July.

The collaboration salutes a classic isekai as season three of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is imminent. The series will return to the air in April, and it will launch alongside As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World. April will also roll out a third isekai anime for netizens called I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability.

There will be more isekai anime on the horizon this summer. The collab poster highlights Quality Assurance in Another World as well as Wistoria: Wand and Sword. The two shows are slated to premiere in July. So if the spring doesn't have enough isekai titles to tide you over, the summer will come in clutch.

There is no denying the grip isekai has on anime these days. From Inuyasha to Sword Art Online and Re:Life, the world-faring genre has become a must-see for fans. And thanks to this new crossover event, some of the top isekai series of 2024 are finally face to face.

