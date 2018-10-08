Huge Anime Crossover Announced, Featuring ‘Overlord’ and More

Kadokawa is a major anime studio often adapting isekai light novel series, and now they’re going to their licenses in a great new way with the special Isekai Quartet crossover anime project.

Isekai Quartet is a special crossover that features characters from Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms.

"Isekai Quartet" is a petit anime crossover project airing in Spring 2019. It will feature such works as Overlord, KonoSuba, Re:Zero, and Youjo Senki

Director, Script: Minoru Ashina

Character Design: Minoru Takehara

Studio: Puyukai

“Isekai” refers to a subgenre of fantasy anime in which a normal human is brought into a fantasy world through magical means, and each of these series are reflective of this genre. The crossover project is currently scheduled to release in Spring next year, and will be scripted and directed by Minoru Ashina.

Minoru Takehara will act as character designer and animation director with Studio Puyukai will animate the series. Along with the announcement was a teaser trailer and new key art revealing the cutesy character designs, which are for series that have more than 16 million copies in print altogether along with popular anime adaptations for each.

The story may be simple, as it brings together these characters after they press a mysterious button, but surely these cute designs and character interactions will be well worth the experience for fans who want more from each of these favorites.

Originally created by Kugame Murayama with illustrations provided by so-bin, Overlord is a series of light novels beginning in 2010 under Enterbrain. The series begins when the popular MMORPG Yggdrasil shuts down their servers after 12 years of service. One of the game’s most powerful guilds, Ains Ooal Gown, is waiting out the game’s final moments at their hideout, and their leader, who calls himself Momonga, remains in the game until its final seconds.

He soon wakes up in the real Yggdrasil in the guise of his undead sorcerer character. Now, with 41 powerful entities under his command, he has to portray himself as a dominating overlord while also trying to figure out the rules of this new world.

As for Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, it’s a series of light novels originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.