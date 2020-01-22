Isekai Quartet Season 2 Shares Eye-Popping Beach Art

Isekai Quartet was one of the most surprising releases last year because it revealed that many of Kadokawa’s fan favorite light novel turned anime franchises worked well within a new parody setting. Filling in the gaps left by the fact that series such as Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! and Overlord don’t have new anime seasons on the horizon just yet, this chibi crossover brought together many of the favorite characters and had them bounce off of one another to hilarious results. But while the art of the series isn’t as detailed as one would hope, not all hope is lost.

One of the best aspects of the first season was that each episode was accompanied by a special piece of art from various illustrators bringing the various characters together outside of the official series, and this is definitely the case for the second season. Now that it’s two episodes in, the official illustrations have already gone the extra mile.

It’s no secret that one of the many reasons fans love series such as Konosuba, Overlord, and Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, are the copious amounts of fan service for each character (though the tone and type of it varies by series). Now Isekai Quartet has brought that to the second season tenfold with one eye-popping bit of art released for Episode 2. Check it out below:

One of the most notable additions to Isekai Quartet’s second season is the addition of The Rising of the Shield Hero to the crossover, and while it was featured in the illustration for the season premiere, Shield Hero didn’t quite make it to the beach. But with bold new looks for Albedo, Aqua, Rem (and even Tanya from Saga of Tanya the Evil for good measure), there’s already a lot that makes this art stand out!

Isekai Quartet's second season is now streaming on Crunchyroll, and will have its SimulDub premiere on January 28th with FunimationNOW.

It's officially described as such,

It’s officially described as such, “The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren’t any signs NOT to push it…so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero, Overlord, Konosuba, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in…class?! See what adorable chaos they’ll get up to in this collection of shorts!”