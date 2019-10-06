Isekai Quartet Season 2 Confirms Release Window

Isekai Quartet was one of the most surprising anime releases of the year. This smaller series, with episodes running for less than 15 minutes a piece, played with the popular trend of transporting someone into a new world by mashing together four of the biggest Isekai franchises running today. The first season came to an end earlier this year, and came with the even more surprising announcement that a second season would soon be on the way. But when will fans be able to check out this new season for themselves? Next year, unfortunately.

During a special fan event in Japan, Isekai Quartet confirmed that Season 2 of the series currently has a release window of January 2020. So it won’t be too long before fans get to see these chibi versions of their favorite Kadokawa anime characters go on wacky adventures again.

Isekai Quartet takes Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms, and mashes them together in adorable ways. The crossover project is scripted and directed by Minoru Ashina, Minoru Takehara acts as character designer and animation director with Studio Puyukai animating the series.

Much of the staff and cast are expected to return for the second season, but they won’t be the only ones making an appearance. Isekai Quartet also confirmed that The Rising of the Shield Hero’s Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo would be joining the cast of characters for the second season. Considering how big of a hit they have been for publisher Kadokawa, fans had suspected this series would be the one to join the others.

But there’s a potential for other popular Isekai series to join the expanding cast, and popular options include series like No Game, No Life, Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody, Wise Man’s Grandchild, Isekai Cheat Magician, and many more. Now it’s just a matter of seeing which series comes next.

If you wanted to catch up in time for Season 2’s release next January, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. They describe Isekai Quartet as such, “The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren’t any signs NOT to push it…so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero, Overlord, Konosuba, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in…class?! See what adorable chaos they’ll get up to in this collection of shorts!”