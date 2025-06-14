Isekai Quartet Season 3 Announced With Major Anime Joining Crossover

Isekai Quartet has announced that the crossover anime is coming back with a whole new season, and one of the biggest new Isekai anime of the current generation has been added to the roster for the new episodes. Isekai Quartet is one of the most fun anime projects out there. Kadokawa took four of their biggest Isekai light novel turned anime franchises and combined them all into one universe with Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Saga of Tanya the Evil, and Overlord all combining their expanded casts together in a fun new chibi kind of style.

The second season then expanded this even further with not only these same four seasons, but also included characters from The Rising of the Shield Hero and Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered But Overly Cautious. Now that a third season of Isekai Quartet has been officially announced, the first look at the new season has also confirmed that the next Isekai anime joining the roster will be The Eminence in Shadow. Check out the new poster for Isekai Quartet Season 3 below.

What to Know for Isekai Quartet Season 3

Isekai Quartet Season 3 has been announced on its official website, but has yet to confirm its release date or window as of the time of this publication. Minoru Ashina will be returning from the previous anime releases to direct and write the scripts for Studio Puyukai. Minoru Takehara will be designing the characters and serving as chief animation director, and Ruka Kawada will be composing the music. The returning cast members from the previous two seasons and feature film have been announced as well, including those pulling double duty across franchises.

These include Yusuke Kobayashi as both Re:Zero’s Subaru and Saga of Tanya the Evil’s Warren Grantz, Satoshi Hino as Overlord‘s Ains, Jun Fukushima as Konosuba’s Kazuma, Aoi Yuki as Saga of Tanya the Evil’s Tanya, Kaito Ishikawa as The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s Naofumi Iwatani, Rie Takahashi as both Re:Zero’s Emilia and Konosuba’s Megumin, Yumi Hara as Overlord‘s Albedo, Sora Amamiya as Konosuba‘s Aqua, Saori Hayami as Saga of Tanya the Evil‘s Visha, and Asami Seto as The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s Raphtalia. For the new season, Seto will also be providing the voices for The Eminence in Shadow‘s Alpha and Delta with Seiichiro Yamashita joining as Shadow (Cid Kagenou).

How to Get Ready for Isekai Quartet Season 3

With a crossover anime series like Isekai Quartet, you kind of have to do a bit of homework before jumping into the new episodes. Luckily there seems to be plenty of time to do so. If you wanted to catch up with the latest episodes of Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Saga of Tanya the Evil, Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World, and The Rising of the Shield Hero, you can check it all out on Crunchyroll together with any feature films available for each of the respective franchises.

You can also find the first two seasons and movie for Isekai Quartet streaming with Crunchyroll as well. As for The Eminence in Shadow, you can find its two seasons streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. The franchise has its own movie release now in the works, but fans are still waiting for their chance to get to see the new film in action. It’s been one of the biggest new Isekai projects in recent memory, and its massive cast is going to fit right in with all of the others when Isekai Quartet finally hits.

