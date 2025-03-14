Konosuba Anime Confirms Sequel in New Announcement

When it comes to the Isekai genre, there are some big names to choose from in the anime world. Sword Art Online, Overlord, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Rising of The Shield Hero, and That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime are excellent representations of this brand of storytelling. When it comes to “funniest Isekai series,” Konosuba is always in the conversation as the story of Kazuma Satou and his idiosyncratic band of adventurers isn’t quite like anything on the screen. Following the success of its first three seasons, the anime isekai has confirmed that Satou will return for a fourth season.

In a new video released by Konosuba’s official social media account, the isekai confirmed that a new season was in the works. Unfortunately, a release window hasn’t been confirmed as we are sure they are still in the very early stages of development, though the franchise has confirmed that the main voice actors will be returning to their roles. Luckily, the Konosuba manga, which began in 2014, is still following the rowdy band of adventurers to this day so there is plenty of material for the anime adaptation to bring to life whenever it does return to the screen.

What Makes Konosuba So Funny?

Most recently, Konosuba released a new cinematic adventure that was several new episodes from season three that hadn’t originally aired with its run. While this cinematic run isn’t arriving in North America in a similar vein, Konosuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World 3 – Bonus Stage is sure to find its way to the West at some point, especially with a fourth season now confirmed.

For Konosuba specifically, the erratic personalities of Satou, Aqua, Megumi, and Darkness have helped this Isekai to stand out from the crowd. The series is always willing to poke fun at both its characters and scenarios, routinely going for laughs as the anime protagonists attempt to fight monsters and carve out a meager living for themselves. When Konosuba’s fourth season does arrive in the future, it’s sure to cause rumblings in the anime world, Isekai and otherwise.

