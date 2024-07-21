The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Poster Released

The Rising of the Shield Hero is now in the works on Season 4 of the anime, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new poster for the coming episodes! The Rising of the Shield Hero returned for Season 3 of the anime last Fall, and wrapped up with the tease of a potential continuation. This was then confirmed when Season 4 was officially announced to be in the works earlier this year with an ominous first look, and now it seems like work is indeed moving forward as the new episodes inch closer to their release.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 has yet to reveal any information about its production studio, staff, voice cast, or especially a release window or date as of the time of this publication. But work is indeed progressing as The Rising of the Shield Hero has shared the first look at Season 4 with a new poster featuring Naofumi’s party looking over a mysterious town as “The return of the exiled” ominous queues up the next major arc for the anime. Check out the new poster below.

What Is The Rising of the Shield Hero?

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 ended with the tease that we would finally be seeing more of Raphtalia’s origin and where her people came from, and it’s all happening because Naofumi ended up sparking a war with the country by accident. If you wanted to catch up with the anime in the meantime before the new episodes premiere, you can now find the first three seasons of The Rising of the Shield Hero now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease what to expect from the anime series as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”