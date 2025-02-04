The Japanese Army Just Unveiled Their Tribute to an Isekai Gem

The Isekai medium has only been growing in the anime world in recent years. While series can be vastly different, the tales typically have some major elements in common. Normally, an Isekai will focus on a protagonist and/or protagonists who are transported from their normal lives to a supernatural universe. With movers and shakers like Sword Art Online, Jobless Reincarnation, and The Rising of The Shield Hero populating the genre, the Japanese military recently paid tribute to a giant Isekai in a way that many might not have seen coming. Japan is one hundred percent on board with “slime time” thanks to this new collab.

The Sapporo Snow Festival has long been a valued event in Japan, first beginning in 1950. The event itself is held in Sapporo, Japan and routinely has the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force take a big role in helping to create some of the snow sculptures that populate the area. Last year, the festival included sculptures that paid tribute to the likes of Studio Ghibli, Mobile Suit Gundam, Golden Kamuy, and Delicious in Dungeon to name a few. For this year’s Snow Festival, the Japan Ground-Self Defense Force decided to step into the world of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, one of anime’s biggest isekai franchises.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Snow Sculpture

You can check out the wild new sculpture below that depicts both Rimuru and the Storm Dragon Veldora into one big structure. The dimensions of this new sculpture, according to outlet Oricon News, are “20 meters wide, 12 meters high, and 16 meters deep,” with the source also confirming that this is the equivalent of “550 5-ton trucks.” There are no plans for the Snow Festival to head West but luckily, thanks to the advent of technology, we can still witness the amazing work.

The Isekai Will End

The current writer on That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, Fuse, has confirmed that he is planning on ending the series later this year. While many Isekai fans will be sad to bid a fond farewell to this anime franchise, the anime adaptation is confirmed for a fourth season and might have more on the way. If you’re unfamiliar with this Isekai, you can currently stream it on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the hit isekai series, “Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer, and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that’s welcoming to all races.”

Want to see where this Isekai goes in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.