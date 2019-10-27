Pennywise Goes Anime In Honor Of Japan’s IT CHAPTER TWO Release

When it comes to the spooky season, there are some figures you always expect to see. Jason Vorhees and Freddy Krueger are two of the usual suspects, but they are often joined by evil clowns. Of course, Pennywise is the most famous jokester in that category thanks to Stephen King, and it seems Japan is fully embracing the horror icon this season.

After all, IT CHAPTER TWO is ready to hit theaters in a matter of days, and Pennywise has big plans for his debut. Before hitting up theaters, the clown will haunt anime fans as he’s teaming up with a fan-favorite show for a collaboration.

And the show? Well, you will be surprised to hear it. It turns out the clown is working with Mr. Osomatsu on the crossover.

As you can see above, the collaboration boils down to a poster featuring Pennywise and the kids of Mr. Osomatsu. Each of the kids are coming out of a carnival’s fun house where Pennywise is outside waiting. He hands all of the kids balloons with one holding a poor trapped kid.

Yeah, that’s right. Poor Chibita is captured in the baddie’s balloon, and you cannot help but feel bad for the guy.

According to Studio Pierrot, the kids of Mr. Osomatsu will have to fight against Pennywise in this collaboration’s world just like how the Loser Club does. But given the family’s track record, it is unlikely the group will beat the otherworldly clown.

“The six brothers have lost their way into the world of ‘IT’ that looks fun without realizing it. They have even received balloons from Pennywise…! A lot of scary things are going to happen, but we hope they will beat Pennywise by getting over their trauma and win! Don’t lose, six brothers! But it’s probably impossible…because they are natural-born losers,” the studio writes.

If you want to check out this film’s Japanese release, you will be able to watch it on the tail end of spooky season. The sequel will hit theaters abroad beginning November 1 to help keep the Halloween spirit alive for a little bit longer.

Want to know more about IT CHAPTER TWO? You can read its official synopsis here: “Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård), he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, people are disappearing again, so Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the shape-shifting clown that has become deadlier than ever.”