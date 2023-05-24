JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Visits France in New Sketch

Of the many supporting characters that have spawned from the mind of manga artist Hirohiko Araki, it's hard to deny that the biggest is Kishibe Rohan. Clearly a favorite of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure creator, the wielder of Heaven's Door recently returned in the pages of the manga's latest arc, The JOJOLands. This summer is set to also release the first live-action feature-length film focusing on the Stand user in Rohan At The Louvre, with Araki taking the opportunity to celebrate the occurrence with new art.

Like many other stories from Araki that have made their way to the realm of live-action and anime, "Rohan At The Louvre" originally debuted as a manga, seeing the fictional manga artist traveling to the French locale in search of inspiration. While Kishibe has encountered Stand users in his spin-off series, many tales have weaved the supernatural into his world that often will make the side story seem more like a horror movie than the traditional JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fare. In this movie hitting Japanese theaters, Rohan is presented with "the blackest color in all the world", which will present some terrifying new challenges for the manga artist to overcome.

Rohan At The Louvre

The live-action JoJo's Bizarre Adventure movie will hit theaters in Japan later this week on May 26th. While a North American release date hasn't been confirmed, the prior television series did hit the West, so it might only be a matter of time before we see Rohan's French excursion travel to our neck of the woods. Needless to say, now is as good a time as any for Araki to breathe new life into his fictional manga artist.

In the latest chapters of The JOJOLands, Kishibe Rohan has made a surprising return to the main series. With the newest Joestars Jodio and Dragona attempting to steal a priceless diamond from the manga artist, Rohan has encountered the diamond thieves in his humble abode. With Rohan having some serious experience in the realm of Stand battles, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this dynamic battle.

