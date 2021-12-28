JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Shares Jojolands Update

If you did not know, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the biggest series in anime these days. The niche franchise has exploded in popularity in the past decade, and the debut of Stone Ocean has only made the Joestar family even more popular. Of course, this means fans are waiting for creator Hirohiko Araki to give word on his next series, and the artist put netizens to rest recently by giving an update on his next project.

Now, the update comes straight from Araki himself as the creator did a virtual panel over in Japan recently. It was there moderators asked about Jojolands, the recently announced ninth series in the franchise. And without saying too much, Araki did give an update on the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The artist put it easily enough by telling fans Jojolands is still “in the works” behind the scenes. Araki could not give any specific details about the ninth part of when it might go live. But during this virtual appearance, the JoJo artist stressed he is already working on Jojolands which is better than nothing.

Of course, fans are more than eager to learn about Jojolands. The series was announced earlier this year when JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Jojolion came to an end. Netizens were frantic ahead of the finale over whether the Joestar family would end its adventures with part eight. However, Araki helped everyone relax when he announced a ninth part was on the way. In fact, previous interviews suggest Araki began forecasting Jojolands back in the early 2000s, so there is no telling how much further JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will go.

What do you make of this latest Jojolands update? How hyped are you for Araki to tackle the next era for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure?