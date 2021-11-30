How to Watch JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has kept away from the screen for a while now, but its stay is about to end. Jolyne Cujoh is ready to take the spotlight with help from Stone Ocean. This new season is slated to drop tomorrow after a long wait, and we’re here to help you get binging as soon as possible.

So, let’s back things up a bit. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will debut exclusively on Netflix worldwide starting Wednesday, December 1st. As for what time the show will debut, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure should follow the service’s standard upload schedule.

When Netflix debuts a new series, the upload goes live most often at 12:00 am PST. This means JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will go live at 3:00 am EST on the east coast. As for overseas fans, Japan will get the show in the evening while Britains can enjoy the anime bright and early at 8:00 am.

When JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean drops, it will do so with episodes one and two. The anime has already put out its opening if fans want to get a feel for Jolyne’s style right now. The flashy opening has been met with universal praise by fans, and netizens are pleased with its use of CG animation so far.

If you are not familiar with this new season, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean follows a new JoJo named Jolyne as she navigates prison. After being framed for a crime, Jolyne comes face to face with foes from her father’s past, and she must ally herself with friends in order to show Dio’s ghost who’s boss. You can read up on the story’s official synopsis below for more details:

“Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend.

She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as ‘The Aquarium.’ Devastated, Jolyne takes her father’s pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her. ‘There are worse fates than death, and people in this prison are facing such fates.’ She is relayed this message from a mysterious boy.

Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this ‘stone ocean’ that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax.”

How excited are you for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to make its return? Will you be watching tomorrow?