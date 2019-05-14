JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Unleashes Sexy Merchandise

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is….bizarre. With the strangeness of the series, its no surprise that the merchandise being released because of it is just as weird. Golden Wind is the most recent animated season of the popular anime, following another descendant of the “Joestar” family in the form of Giorno Giovanna and other “Stand” users as they attempt to overtake an Italian mob. One of Giorno’s companions, Bruno Bucciarati, is one of the most prominent cast members and takes the spotlight for this particularly bizarre merchandise.

Bruno is the de facto leader of Giorno and his friends, currently members of the Italian gang Passione, as they attempt to perform a coup on their boss who is trying to kill both them, and his daughter, in order to conceal his identity. As is the case with most characters to be found in this series, Bruno sports a “Stand”, an otherworldly being attached to his person, that can emerge any time Bruno wants, delivering him supernatural powers.

Bruno’s stand, “Sticky Fingaz” or “Zipper Man” in English, has the ability to create portals in reality simply by punching a given object, that can be used to teleport to a different location or even detach a person from their limbs. Giorno’s stand has the ability to turn inanimate objects into living, breathing creatures as well as heal any wound with other Stand users in the series harkening even strangers powers.

#Interest Sign All Your Checks Like a Gangstar with Sexy Bruno Bucciarati Ink Pen • You’ll want to keep your fingers stuck on this one https://t.co/WiERUNUofp — Anime News Network (@Anime) May 9, 2019

Each season of JoJo has followed a different generation of characters under the Joestar name, with Giorno being the strangest as he is the son of series antagonist, Dio, who just so happens to be inhabiting the body of the original JoJo of the first season.The merchandise itself happens to be a pen, sculpted into the shape of Bruno standing atop a Roman coliseum pillar, showing a little bit of the goods to his fans. Retailing for $49, the pen can currently be bought from the Animate Online Shop until May 24th and arrive to lucky fans in August.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

