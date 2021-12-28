JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to Publish New Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Story

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been telling the stories of the Joestars for decades, with next year set to celebrate the thirty-fifth anniversary of the series created by Hirohiko Araki. Though the generations of Joestars has taken center stage, the anime franchise hasn’t been shy about diving into the lives of supporting characters, with a new publication set to once again revisit the life of Kishibe Rohan, the mangaka first introduced in the story of Diamond Is Unbreakable who has a Stand known as Heaven’s Door.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had a big year in 2021, not just with Part Six hitting Netflix in Stone Ocean, but with a new spin-off series arriving via the medium of manga which follows characters from the past including Josuke Higashikata and Hol Horse. Earlier this year, Netflix also released the limited series, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, which told a number of stories from the mangaka’s bizarre life via an anthology format as the artist found himself dragged into some wild stories throughout the course of the mini-series. With the series also receiving a live-action adaptation in Japan, you’d be hard-pressed to think of a more successful spin-off for the world of the Joestars.

Twitter Outlet JoJo_Wiki was able to capture video of creator Hirohiko Araki confirming that a new one-shot would be made available in the upcoming JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure magazine to once again dive into the world of Kishibe Rohan, which has been revealed to be a seventy-one-page story:

-New Rohan Kishibe one-shot has been confirmed for early 2022.

-Part 9 is also currently being worked on.



Casually mentioned by Araki while receiving his Iwate Manga Award… pic.twitter.com/oCU3J1ODNR — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) December 24, 2021

Currently, the biggest things taking place in the world of the Joestars is arguably the arrival of the anime adaptation of the story of Jolyne Cujoh as she attempts to survive her prison term on Netflix. With Hirohiko Araki already confirming that he is hard at work on the ninth part of the franchise, JoJo Lands, it seems that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s popularity can only continue to skyrocket as the series pushes forward in both the mediums of anime and manga.

What do you think will happen to Kishibe Rohan in this new chapter? Which JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure project are you most excited for? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.