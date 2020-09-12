JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Crosses Over With Scott Pilgrim For Stone Ocean Makeover

✖

While the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to be confirmed, which would arguably follow the story line of Jolyne Cujoh in the saga of the Stone Ocean, that isn't stopping fans from creating fan art to celebrate the world of Jotaro Kujo's daughter, and one fan has merged this world with that of Scott Pilgrim. Pilgrim has recently come back into the public eye as the video game for Scott Pilgrim Vs The World will be re-released for its tenth anniversary on consoles and PCs, hitting the wish list for many fans of the series.

Scott Pilgrim is a series that would definitely fit in well with the world of Stands and Joestars, as the creation of Bryan Lee O'Malley was never afraid to dive into insane battles and give powers to a number of the characters that would both attempt to fight Pilgrim and assist him. Following the release of the comics, Pilgrim eventually got a feature length film starring Michael Cera and directed by Edgar Wright. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure also had a live action feature film, adapting the fourth story line in Diamond Is Unbreakable that followed the story of the sleepy town of Morioh as it was plagued by the villainous Kira and his attempt to continue his reign of terror and serial killing.

Reddit Artist Kremit The Frog took the character of Jolyne Cujoh, and her stand of Stone Free, and imagined what they would look like if they were brought into the world that would have fast paced battles that took a page from a number of video games to chronicle the stories of Scott Pilgrim and company:

Fans of Hirohiko Araki's franchise are waiting with baited breath for an announcement for any news about the world of the Joestars returning to television. Though audiences aren't sure if Stone Ocean will be the next confirmed story, with many believing that David Production will release an OVA focusing on the world of the Golden Wind instead. Regardless, we look forward to the return of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure!

