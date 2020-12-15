JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Animator Shares Their Take on Gojo From Jujutsu Kaisen

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has hit the ground floor running the world of anime by introducing fans earlier this year to a world of demonic "curses" that are threatening to destroy mankind, and one animator for the popular anime franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has taken the opportunity to lend their talents into giving fans a brand new take on Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu Tech who has become a fan favorite! Kohei Ashiya has worked on the last three seasons of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure for David Production, introducing audiences to brand new members of the Joestar Clan along with their Stands!

As mentioned earlier, Gojo has become a fan favorite character in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, originally appearing blind folded and more than willing to kill the protagonist of the series, Yuji Itadori, if he was unable to control the "king of the curses" that resided within his body. Luckily for both "sorcerers", Yuji has been able to control the entity residing within his body, mostly, and has become a student under Gojo as he attempts to battle curses while learning how to better control the cursed energy that he has gained. The anime series certainly has created entities that look like they were torn straight from the insanity of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Kohei Ashiya shared his unique take on Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen on his Official Twitter Account, giving us an idea of what the blindfolded sorcerer might look like if he was dropped into the world of Stands and Joestars that has become a fan favorite anime franchise in the past few years:

