JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animator Celebrates Latest Season with Colorful Sketches

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a franchise which fans will never give up on. The title has been a cult hit for years now and found major footing as a top-bill anime in the last decade. These days, JoJo fans are easier than ever to find, and it seems the team working on the anime is as devoted as the fans.

After all, a key animator on the JoJo franchise has gifted netizens with new artwork, and it has them feeling all the Part 5 feels.

Taking to Twitter, the animator Ashiya Kohei posted some colorful art they penned. The piece, which can be seen below, focuses on the leads of Golden Wind with Giorno Giovanni standing up front. He is joined by other leads like Bruno Bucciarati, Leone Abbacchio, and more. So as you can imagine, JoJo fans were plenty happy to see the gang back together.

As for why the artwork went up, Kohei says the sketch was released in honor of a special event Esperienza D’oro. The animator said they’ve never been able to participate in anime events like this one until now, but his heart is always there with fans. Now, this artwork signals a first for Kohei, and fans are excited to see how invested the animator is in JoJo even when there’s no anime on schedule. That is, save for a pair of new Kishibe Rohan OVA specials which were announced earlier this month.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.