‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Introduces Dio’s Son

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is back, and fans are already calling its new season this year’s must-see anime. At last, the show is adapting the series’ ‘Golden Wind’ arc, and its premiere hit a big reveal when a certain someone was introduced from Dio Brando’s past.

After all, it turns out Dio is a daddy, and his son is the new inheritor of the Joestar birthmark.

Yes, that is right. Giorno Giovanna is the son of Dio, and the lead’s conception is a complicated one. The lead definitely looks like his beefy father, but Dio conceived Giorno using Jonathan Joestar’s hijacked body. This tidbit explains why Giorno carries the Joestar birthmark, and he starts of his journey in Golden Wing on a mission.

The new season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure begins with Giorno arriving in Naples, and he helps out a few people in a spot of trouble. The boy’s aid nabs the attention of Luca, a local thug, who demands Giorno pay a tithe. The encounter escalates and catches the attention of Koichi Hirose, and it is the older man who connects the new lead to Dio.

As it turns out, Jotaro Kujo is the one who spills the secret to Koichi. The latter is tasked with keeping an eye on Giorno for Jotaro, and it isn’t hard to see why. After all, Dio has caused all sorts of problems for the Joestar family, and his death did not resolve the family’s beef with the cold-hearted vampire.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda are directing the adaptation for David Production, and the voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio.