JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Meets My Hero Academia in Colorful New Crossover

When it comes to unique artwork, there is one manga artist who stands above the rest. Decades ago, Hirohiko Araki hit up the industry with the release of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and his work was certainly – well – bizarre. The cult hit did well with fans, and Araki gained notoriety for his outlandish artwork. All of the beefed-up men he drew caught piqued the attention of audiences, so it isn’t surprising to learn JoJo is as popular today as ever if not more so.

Of course, JoJo isn’t alone at the top. Other series have become hits in their own rights, and one fan decided to mash up Araki’s style with another beloved series. After all, the stars of My Hero Academia could bulk up a bit more, and a fan known as RDSteve decided to give their favorite Pro Heroes an Araki makeover.

As you can see below, the gang from JoJo heavily inspired this crossover in all its PLUS ULTRA glory. Izuku Midoriya looks like a fully grown man, and his features are strong enough to fit in with the Joestar clan. There is no doubt Izuku would have the Joestar name if he were to enter the world created by Araki, and this sketch proves it.

The other characters you’ll find in this sketch are also beefy to the max. Shoto has a totally different outfit in this drawing, and his styled haired makes the half-and-half hero look suave. To the right, fans can see Katsuki as well as All Might in his weak form, but don’t take that as a slight! Even when deflated, Toshinori looks super buff here, and his actual One For All state might make him buffer than Jotaro Joestar.

Of course, there is a wild card in the piece. Mineta is almost unrecognizable in this piece if it weren’t for his outfit. The much-derided hero got a serious glow up with this look that would make Iggy do a double take. So if the creator of My Hero Academia needs any ideas of where to take Mineta next, this fan-art can give him a tip or twelve.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.