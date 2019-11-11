JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shares Stills from Next Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan OVA

If you have been in a fog since JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure went off air, you should know you are not alone. The hugely popular anime hit an all-time popularity high with the release of Golden Wind, and its finale left many wandering around. Thankfully, JoJo prepared for such fallout, and the crew behind the TV series is coming back with some goodies.

Not long ago, it was announced JoJo would be getting some new OVA releases. The anime would add episodes to its Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan series, giving the beloved character a bigger spotlight than ever before. Now, some new stills have gone live for one of the new OVAs, and fans are ready to pick apart its design changes.

As you can see below, the new stills come from Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: The Run. The episode is one of two slated to debut this year, and it will go live in an upcoming Blu-ray volume. The episode will follow Rohan on yet another adventure, and these still give a peek at what’s up.

Stills from the “Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: The Run” OVAhttps://t.co/FvRaJ9KRF6 pic.twitter.com/vjXEa6h0qs — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) November 11, 2019

Clearly, it turns out part of the OVA will see Rohan doing his usual workout. One of the stills shows the hero running hard on a treadmill, and he’s racing against a gray-haired hero who is seriously buffed out.

If you want to be one of the first people to see this OVA, then you will need to head to Japan ASAP. The OVA will be shown for the first time at a tour event on December 8. The tour will continue through March, so international fans are hoping the JoJo OVAs will be streamed online long before the new year rolls around.

Will you be checking out this JoJo OVA when it drops?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.