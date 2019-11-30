JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Artwork Imagines Jolyne’s Anime Design

As JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans wait to hear if the sixth season of the anime will be confirmed, more and more fan works focusing on Jolyne Cujoh and her trek through the “Stone Ocean” continue to arrive. With the upcoming OVA special, “Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan” focusing on one of the supporting characters of Diamond Is Unbreakable, its clear that the love of the Joestar franchise is gaining steam. Now, one fan has decided to jump the gun and create an interpretation of what Jolyne and her Stand, Stone Free, may look like when brought to life in the anime!

Instagram User LordDepis shared this amazing art work that shows Jolyne and Stone Free side by side, the pair having to face off against Enemy Stands in a maximum security prison in Florida while looking to bring back Jotaro Kujo from a terrifying coma created by the story arc’s antagonist:

The sixth season introduces some of the strangest Stands to ever appear in the franchise, including the likes of Stone Free, Foo Fighters, Marilyn Manson, and Kiss to name just a few of the bizarre beings that make their appearance in the latest story arc of the Joestars. Unfortunately for Jolyne and the rest of the protagonists, the shadow of Dio Brando seems to loom large even past his death as a sinister plan is enacted.

What do you think of this interpretation of what Jolyne might look like in the anime should a sixth season be confirmed? Do you think we’ll get news sooner rather than later regarding the Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.